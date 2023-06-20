Man convicted of killing North Dakota student moved from death row to Florida prison
A 70-year-old man convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing a North Dakota student in 2003 has been moved from death row to a Florida prison. Federal Bureau of Prison records show Alfonso Rodriguez was transferred from death row in Indiana…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Gov. Tony Evers signs bill to keep Milwaukee financially stable, boosting funding to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM
The bill allows Milwaukee and Milwaukee County elected leaders to implement local sales taxes. It also carries out controversial policy changes.
-
Judge orders removal of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline from tribal lands within three years
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 20, 2023 at 5:11 PM
Federal Judge William Conley ruled that Enbridge must remove Line 5 from Bad River Band land within the next three years.
-
Tony Evers signs voucher payment increase into law as a part of a deal with Republicans...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 20, 2023 at 4:23 PM
Gov. Tony Evers quietly signed a bill that would increase payments to private school vouchers as part of a deal with GOP leaders to help Milwaukee.
-
Tomah Legion Loses Hard Fought Battle to West Salem
by WRJC WebMaster on June 20, 2023 at 3:55 PM
-
Smith, Geraldine Ann Age 90 of La Crescent, MN and formerly of Lyndon Station
by WRJC WebMaster on June 20, 2023 at 2:24 PM
-
Sarnow, William R. “Billy” Age 69 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 20, 2023 at 2:23 PM
-
Bender, Frank R. “Buddy” Age 68 of Rural Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on June 20, 2023 at 2:22 PM
-
See photos from Tour De Pere downtown bicycle race
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 20, 2023 at 1:58 PM
About 500 professional and amateur cyclists from 40 states and 15 countries raced through De Pere during the KwikTrip Tour of America's Dairyland.
-
Juneteenth became a federal holiday two years ago. What does the day commemorate?
by USA TODAY on June 20, 2023 at 1:29 PM
Monday marks the second year that Juneteenth will be commemorated as a federal holiday, providing Americans the chance to celebrate the end of slavery
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.