Man convicted of killing North Dakota student moved from death row to Florida prison

A 70-year-old man convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing a North Dakota student in 2003 has been moved from death row to a Florida prison. Federal Bureau of Prison records show Alfonso Rodriguez was transferred from death row in Indiana…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







