Man convicted in Door County bar fire that killed two people

A jury has convicted a Door County man of reckless homicide and other charges for starting a fire that killed two people. On Tuesday, jurors found 59-year-old Anthony Gonzalez of Sturgeon Bay guilty on two counts of second-degree reckless homicide…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.