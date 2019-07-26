Man Convicted in Closs Kidnapping, Parents’ Murders Moved to New Mexico

The northern Wisconsin man convicted of kidnapping Jayme Closs after killing her parents in Barron County is now in a New Mexico prison. The New Mexico Corrections Department confirmed today (Thursday) that Jake Patterson is in one of its prisons. Wisconsin prison officials scrubbed Patterson’s whereabouts from their Internet database this week. Patterson was recently moved out of state after his high-profile trial, but the Wisconsin Corrections Department did not reveal where he would serve his life sentence.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.