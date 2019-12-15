Man Charged With Hiding Body in Adams County Of Missing Sun Prairie Woman
A man accused of hiding the body of a missing Sun Prairie woman is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Adams County next month. Robert J. Olson is charged with hiding a corpse, providing false information on a missing person, and obstructing an officer. The body of Annastasia N. Evans was found November 23rd in a wooded area. She had been reported missing last May. Inmates in Dodge and Dane county jails told investigators that Olson said the woman overdosed and he buried her body. One of the inmates says Olson told him two other people helped him.
Source: WRJC.com
