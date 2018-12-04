Man Charged After Fight Occurs in Juneau County Jail

A fight between inmates at the Juneau County Jail is leading to two charges against a 35 year old Mauston man. Reginald Bratchett jr is being charged with Battery by Prisoners – Repeat Offense, and Disorderly Conduct – Repeat Offense. Deputies had to break up a fight between Bratchett and another man during a bible study scuffle on November 13th. Video footage shows the men sitting near eachother having a discussion when they both got to their feet, with Bratchett throwing the first punch. Deputies arrived after the first punch was thrown.

Source: WRJC.com





