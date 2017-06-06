Man attacks Paris police with tool at Notre Dame 'for Syria'
An unidentified assailant attacked a police officer near Notre Dame Cathedral on Tuesday, and the officer then shot and wounded the attacker, Paris police said.
Source: WAOW.com
