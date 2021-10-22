Man Arrested in Connection with New Lisbon Pharmacy Burglary

On October 19th at approx. 11:19pm the Juneau County Dispatch Center received a call from a concerned citizen that they observed and individual actively breaking into Raabe’s Pharmacy (MBMC) in the City of New Lisbon. During the initial call an audible burglary alarm was also reported.

The New Lisbon Police Department along with the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol were dispatched to Raabe’s Pharmacy for the second burglary reported in 23 hours. Two New Lisbon Patrolmen quickly apprehended 33 year old Anthony S. Accuri as he was leaving the scene pushing a medical medication cart. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident. He is facing the following charges: Criminal Damage to Property, Burglary, Possession of Schedule II Narcotics, Wisconsin Probation and Parole Hold. The investigation is still ongoing and subsequent charges may be referred to the Juneau County District Attorneys Office. If you have any further information regarding the criminal case or other please contact the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department at 608-847-5649 or the New Lisbon Police Department at 608-562-3333 or leave a tip on the NL Police Department Facebook page with information.

Source: WRJC.com







