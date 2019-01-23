Man Arrested for OWI in Juneau County Blows A .266

A man was cited for an OWI in Juneau County after blowing a .266 on a breathalyzer test. Juneau County authorities received a driving complaint on January 22nd around 8:44pm. Authorities arrived and were able to get the vehicle to pull over after activating its emergency lights. The driver was identified as Bartlomiej Bogatko. Authorities could smell an extreme odor of intoxicants on Bogatko. Bogatko struggled with a field sobriety test and was arrested and taken to Juneau County Jail.

Source: WRJC.com





