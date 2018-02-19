Man arrested following road rage shooting in Janesville

An 18-year-old Delavan man is facing charges after an alleged road-rage incident over the weekend in Janesville. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office reports receiving a belated shots fired complaint about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Officials say an investigation determined a driver shot at another vehicle. The victim told police that the shooter opened fire while passing […]

Source: WRN.com

