Man accused of striking and killing firefighter released from jail

A Columbus man accused of causing a drunk-driving crash that killed a Lake Mills firefighter in Monona is free on a signature bond. Investigators say 28-year-old Samuel Cremers’ blood-alcohol level was .08 when he struck Chris Truman on the Beltline Highway on New Year’s Eve. Truman was trying to help two other people whose vehicle […]

Source: WRN.com





