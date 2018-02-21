Man accused of putting dead cat in Stevens Point bank box withdraws pleas

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) – A 37-year-old homeless Stevens Point man accused of putting a bag containing a dead cat, a loaf of bread and a dollar bill wrapped around a rock into a bank deposit box to "cleanse the bank of fraud" has been allowed to withdraw two no contest pleas, according to online Portage County court records.

