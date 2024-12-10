Man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare's CEO shouts on way into courthouse and fights extradition
The man charged with murder in the killing of the CEO of UnitedHealthcare has made it clear he isn’t going to make things easy on authorities. Luigi Nicholas Mangione was shouting unintelligibly and writhing in the grip of sheriff’s deputies…
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on December 10, 2024 at 6:57 PM
The Bucks face Orlando tonight in the NBA Cup quarterfinals – The basketball Badgers take on Illinois in Big Ten action in Champaign — The Packers return to practice on Wednesday to start preparing for Seattle.
2 Facing Charges in Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on December 10, 2024 at 6:26 PM
Crash Near Tomah Leave 2 Dead
by WRJC WebMaster on December 10, 2024 at 6:23 PM
Donate blood and save a life with Mile Bluff Medical Center!
by WRJC WebMaster on December 10, 2024 at 6:22 PM
Local Prep Scores from Monday 12/9
by WRJC WebMaster on December 10, 2024 at 5:05 PM
Wonewoc-Center Lady Wolves Struggles in Loss To Kickapoo
by WRJC WebMaster on December 10, 2024 at 5:04 PM
Thompson, Frances M. (Mike) Age 69 of Ontario
by WRJC WebMaster on December 10, 2024 at 4:07 PM
Ziems, Steven C. Age 66 of Rural Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on December 10, 2024 at 4:03 PM
Titletown Report for 12/10/2024
by Bill Scott on December 10, 2024 at 12:07 PM
The Packers have struggled recently to get WR Jayden Reed involved in the offense – The Lions stacked the line of scrimmage to stop the run, but the Packers kept at it, feeling it necessary to run the ball.
