Man accused of bringing guns to Wisconsin Capitol now free on signature bond, can't possess weapons

A man accused of bringing guns to the Wisconsin state Capitol building is free on a signature bond but can’t come near the governor. Joshua Pleasnick made his initial court appearance Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of openly carrying a…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.