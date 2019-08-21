Man Accused In Disappearance Of Wisconsin Brothers Now Charged In Kansas
The Missouri man accused of tampering with the pickup rented by two missing Wisconsin brothers has some new legal challenges. Garland Nelson is accused of not having the proper health papers when he transported nearly three dozen calves to a farm in Fort Scott, Kansas. The Bourbon County, Kansas charge is endangering the food supply. Northwest Missouri prosecutors accuse Nelson of moving a rental truck used by Justin and Nick Diemel of Shawano County. They were reported missing July 21st and are presumed dead.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Senate panel backs Tony Evers' pick to lead state health agency despite concerns from...9 hours ago
- OVERCOMING WORKFORCE CHALLENGES WITH AUTOMATION AND/OR YOUTH APPRENTICESHIPS9 hours ago
- Hancock man critical after chase, crash that closed State 13 in Saratoga9 hours ago
- Wisconsin Catholic leaders vow to tell truth on abusive priests, as victims call for state...10 hours ago
- Juneau County Jail Roster12 hours ago
- USDA to Survey Local Small Grains Acreage, Production14 hours ago
- Man Injured in Wood County Tractor vs. Truck Accident14 hours ago
- Workshop Helps Support Farmers During Challenging Times14 hours ago
- Report says Ryan will rent home in D.C. suburb1 day ago
- PSC grants preliminary approval for Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line1 day ago
- Sheriff’s Sales1 day ago
- Pulling ‘Nails” – UW landmark being removed1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.