Man Accused In Disappearance Of Wisconsin Brothers Now Charged In Kansas

The Missouri man accused of tampering with the pickup rented by two missing Wisconsin brothers has some new legal challenges. Garland Nelson is accused of not having the proper health papers when he transported nearly three dozen calves to a farm in Fort Scott, Kansas. The Bourbon County, Kansas charge is endangering the food supply. Northwest Missouri prosecutors accuse Nelson of moving a rental truck used by Justin and Nick Diemel of Shawano County. They were reported missing July 21st and are presumed dead.

