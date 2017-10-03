Man, 52, in Antigo child sex sting sentenced to 15 years in federal prison

GREEN BAY (WAOW) – A 52-year-old southern Wisconsin man who led Antigo police on a high speed chase after he had arranged to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex at an Antigo motel in a police computer sex sting has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Gregory Haanstad said Tuesday.

Source: WAOW.com

