Oconto County reopens many of its highways as weather remains clear, flood conditions...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 15, 2022 at 5:54 PM
Multiple formerly-flooded roads reopened in Lena, Maple Valley and Spruce, according to Oconto County Sheriff's Office
One person seriously hurt when SUV rolls over after three-vehicle crash at University...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 15, 2022 at 5:44 PM
Green Bay Police say intersection could be closed to traffic for several hours Sunday as officers conduct a post-crash investigation
Man, 24, killed when he was struck by car in town of Clayton early Sunday morning
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 15, 2022 at 5:05 PM
Rescuers attempted life-saving measures, but victim died at the crash scene
Sunday morning fire causes $300,000 damage to garage, cars and house exteriors in De Pere
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM
Fire crews are able to douse flames before blaze spread to the house, living areas
UW-Green Bay 2022 Spring/Summer Commencement
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 14, 2022 at 10:40 PM
More than 1,000 spring/summer graduates accepted their diplomas at UW-Green Bay's Kress Events Center on May 14, 2022.
21 people were injured in shootings in downtown Milwaukee; Mayor Johnson imposes curfew...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 14, 2022 at 10:27 PM
Eleven people are in custody, 10 guns were recovered and all the victims are expected to survive after three shootings near the Deer District and Water Street in Milwaukee following the Bucks Game 6 playoff game.
Oconto County deputy, motorist crash into holes on roads opened after heavy rains
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 14, 2022 at 7:08 PM
Several roads are unpassable because of flooding, according to the Oconto County Sheriff's Office.
Wisconsin is on alert due to near critical fire danger in the northwest
by Wausau Daily Herald on May 14, 2022 at 6:51 PM
The Wisconsin DNR has advised the public in Northwest Wisconsin to refrain from burning as the fire danger is very high.
Parole rescinded for man who killed wife in front of children after Gov. Tony Evers...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 14, 2022 at 11:49 AM
The commission chairman revoked the parole after a letter from Gov. Tony Evers, who met with family members of victim Johanna Rose Balsewicz.
