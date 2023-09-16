Malsch, Richard (Dick) Age 81

Richard (Dick) Malsch was born on November 15, 1941, to Lloyd Malsch and Elena Beach in Delavan WI. He passed away peacefully at home on September 16, 2023, at the age of 81 due to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy which he had for the past 2+ years, with his family at his side. He spent his youthful life in Delavan WI, graduating in 1959, the second class to graduate from Delavan-Darien High School.

After graduation, Dick joined the Navy and did basic training in Chicago and went on to the A-School in Memphis, TN. After completing this training, he was transferred to NAS Cubi Point in the Philippines just outside of Olongapo, PI. He was stationed there for over 2 years and learned the Tagalog language. He truly enjoyed this station and was an active member of Naval Emergency Ground Defense Force (NEGDF). From there he was transferred to an Attack Squadron (VA-192) out of Lemoore, CA. He earned the rank of E5 and would have made E6 had he reenlisted. He served in the Vietnam Era. He was very proud of his military service and how he outranked his best friend Skip (Ben Benson) and his father-in-law Jim, and he never let them forget it. He always talked about how he was catapulted off the hanger of the USS Bon Homme Richard an AirForce carrier, jumped 55 feet off a hanger deck and swam in the South China Sea with some sharks. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 95 in Delavan WI.

Dick was a storyteller, one of his favorites is when he hitch hiked from CA to WI in his navy uniform. In WY he was picked up by a county sheriff who radioed ahead for assistance to get Dick to WI. He was met at every county line until he hit the WI border. There had been an accident which the sheriffs had to take care of, so he was on his own to Delavan.

Dick graduated from Milwaukee School of Engineering in 1969 as the Valedictorian of his class and was employed by Johnson Wax in Racine for over 20 years and a member of the 20-year club.

Dick met Teri in 1982 while celebrating his birthday with his birthday twin cousin, Sherry. They got married on April 29,1989. After his marriage, he moved to DePere, and worked as a recruiter. Teri was transferred to Sun Prairie where Dick then worked as a realtor for 26 years with First Weber. He joined the North Bristol Sportsman Club and was a lifetime member active for over 20 years on the board of directors. He was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, WI Bowhunters, Whitetail Unlimited, WI Hunter Instructor, United States Concealed Carry Association and believed strongly in the 2nd amendment. He was an active deer hunter and he hunted for over 50 years. 2021 was the last year he could hunt due to his health. He was always inspired by his grandfather (Herman “Nibby” Beach) for his strong worth ethic.

Dick’s greatest honor this past year was his ability to participate in the Badger Honor Flight in October 2022. His daughter Christie went with him, and he had the time of his life. When he got off the plane in Madison from spending all day in Washington DC, he was all smiles and so very proud. He did not have many good days in the past few years, but this was his greatest.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, in-laws, and godson Zachery Kiley. He is survived by his wife Teri of over 34 years, daughter Christie (Brian) Johnson and son Rick Malsch from his first marriage, 4 grandchildren Nikki (Johnny Tran) Johnson, Jake Johnson, Amelia Malsch and Brodie Malsch. His brother Larry (Judy), Teri’s siblings, Mary, Ed (Diane), Rick (Gretchen), Linda (Dave), Walter (Gayla) and Kay (Gary). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great and great great nieces and nephews, including his favorites, Kallista and Madison and his childhood friend for over 80 years, Ben (Skip) Benson.

Teri, Christie, and Rick would like to thank all of his caregivers which allowed Teri to keep him at home. Their support made a world of difference in our lives. Thank you, Wendy, Betty, Patti, Arliss and Kira. We would also like to thank our families, St Croix Hospice and the Madison Veterans hospital for all of their assistance.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday October 7th from 11 to 2 at Moundview Golf Course, 1426 County J in Friendship WI, Dick’s favorite place to go out for breakfast. Military honors will be at 12:30. A luncheon will be served. Family and friends are welcome after the service to their home in Easton. Memorials can be made to his favorite charity, Wounded Warriors and to St Croix Hospice in Baraboo, WI.

Source: WRJC.com







