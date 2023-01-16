Malek, Casimer Age 90 of Adams
Casimer Malek, age 90, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home in Port Edwards, Wisconsin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Friendship, Wisconsin. Father David Bruener will officiate. Interment with military honors will be at the Pleasant View Cemetery, Town of Springfield, Marquette County, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home and again from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at church on Tuesday.
Casimer was born January 29, 1932, in Chicago, Illinois to Joseph and Mary (Czarnetska) Malek. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in December of 1952 with a Bronze Star Medal and a Purple Heart. Casimer married Marilyn A. McMahon in 1955. They had two daughters, Patricia & Carol. They later divorced. He married Margaret G. Shure on September 14, 1963, in Chicago.
Casimer retired from P.I.E. Trucking. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, woodworking, fishing, reloading, and listening to country music.
Casimer was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph & Mary; wife, Margaret; son, David; brothers: Steve (Ann), Hank (Loretta), Mitch (Sofie) & Frank (Angela); sister-in-law, Shirley; and son-in-law, Al.
Survivors include his children: Dionetta, Michael (Ruth), Gertrude (Daniel), Edna (Scott), William (Cathie), Robert, Patricia (Doug) & Carol; sister-in-law, Shirley; 21 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and cousins.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
Source: WRJC.com
