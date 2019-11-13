Male Found Deceased in Village of Necedah

On November 12th at approximately 10:33am the Juneau County dispatch received a call for a welfare check regarding an adult male. The male subject lived in the Village of Necedah. Upon further investigation, the subject was located in the residence and found to be deceased. The cause of death is pending an autopsy. The male’s identification is being withheld at this time pending notification of family. The investigation is ongoing. There is no danger to the public regarding this incident.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.