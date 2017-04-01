Maker’s career night helps Bucks win in OT

With Malcolm Brogdon sidelined with back tightness, fellow rookie Thon Maker turned in a clutch performance in his absence. Maker scored a career high 23 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks knock off the Detroit Pistons 108-105 in overtime at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. The victory, before a sellout crowd, was the Bucks third […]

