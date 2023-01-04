Major winter storms dump on California, Upper Midwest
Major winter storms are dumping on California and a stretch of the Upper Midwest — as a possible tornado damaged homes in the South. A Delta jet went off an icy taxiway after landing in a snowstorm in Minneapolis on…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Carlson, Connie Marie Age 75 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on January 4, 2023 at 5:04 PM
Here's how the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin had an impact on its communities in 2022
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 4, 2023 at 5:04 PM
This report covers journalism from throughout our statewide network, anchored by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and including 10 sister newsrooms across Wisconsin.
2 Declare for Mauston School Board
by WRJC WebMaster on January 4, 2023 at 4:25 PM
Wier, Rosemary Age 90 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on January 4, 2023 at 4:06 PM
Bangor Hands Royall 1st SBC GBB Loss
by WRJC WebMaster on January 4, 2023 at 3:15 PM
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/3
by WRJC WebMaster on January 4, 2023 at 3:14 PM
Green Bay mayor's race features 3 challengers looking to unseat Eric Genrich as spring...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 4, 2023 at 1:27 AM
The city of De Pere, the village of Pulaski and the town of Lawrence are among the Brown County municipalities with at least one contested race.
Green Bay, De Pere, West De Pere school boards have contested races in spring nonpartisan...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 4, 2023 at 12:36 AM
De Pere School Board will hold a primary as five candidates seek two seats. The primary will knock out one of the candidates.
Ron Johnson advocated for GOP-controlled Legislature to choose presidential electors, new...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 3, 2023 at 10:57 PM
Former GOP chair Andrew Hitt told Jan. 6 investigators Johnson backed letting the Legislature pick electors. Johnson says he doesn't recall that.
