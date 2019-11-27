Major Winter Storm System Creating Hazardous Driving Conditions For Thanksgiving

The National Weather Service is warning Thanksgiving travelers that the major winter storm system which has been leaving heavy snow in the western U-S is messing things up in Wisconsin. Meteorologists are warning of “very hazardous” driving conditions. The heaviest snowfall will be seen this morning, with the storm moving out at about 9:00 A-M, though winter storm warnings will remain in effect through the afternoon. Northwestern and west-central Wisconsin are expecting six-to-12 inches of snow with gusty winds. Areas along the south shore of Lake Superior could get more than a foot and it could be mostly rain in southeastern Wisconsin.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.