Mail found in Outagamie County contained no Wisconsin absentee ballots

There were no Wisconsin ballots among three trays of mail found in a ditch in Outagamie County last week, Wisconsin Elections Commission director Meagan Wolfe said during a virtual news conference Thursday. “There was mail found outside of Appleton,” Wolfe said. “And that mail did not contain any Wisconsin ballots. No Wisconsin ballots were part […]

Source: WRN.com







