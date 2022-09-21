Mail ballot fight persists in Wisconsin, other key states, sure to slow count
Thirty-eight states — including Republican-controlled Florida, Georgia and Texas — allow mailed ballots to be processed before Election Day, but not Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Michels wants to halt all paroles in Wisconsin, citing release of violent offenders under...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 21, 2022 at 2:02 PM
The parole commission has granted discretionary paroles at a slightly higher rate under Gov. Tony Evers than it did during the Gov. Scott Walker's two terms.
-
What to know about parole, truth in sentencing and when people can get out of prison in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 21, 2022 at 2:02 PM
Only about 8% of the state's roughly 20,000 prisoners in custody today were sentenced under the old parole system.
-
Introducing a new column on mental wellness by mental health reporter Natalie Eilbert....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Every month, mental health reporter Natalie Eilbert will publish a column based on a question you share with her.
-
N.E.W. Pride Alive celebrates role of rural LGBTQ life in Wisconsin, and Green Bay's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Did you know Green Bay is home to the first gay social club in Wisconsin? You can learn about this and more at N.E.W. Pride Alive this weekend.
-
Aaron Rodgers Book Club is back for another season with its first title and $100,000...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 20, 2022 at 9:58 PM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers chose "The Mastery of Love: A Practical Guide to Relationship" by don Miguel Ruiz as his first book pick. We'll have a running list of his selections each week.
-
Picking a safe, high-quality child care for your family can be difficult. Here's some...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 20, 2022 at 9:36 PM
Here's how you can find a safe, high-quality child care in Wisconsin for your child.
-
Mauston Soccer Settles for Tie vs Richland Center
by WRJC WebMaster on September 20, 2022 at 8:54 PM
-
St. Joe’s Fun Run returns in 2022!
by WRJC WebMaster on September 20, 2022 at 7:48 PM
-
Check yourself for ticks when you come home from outdoor activities, says DHS
by WRJC WebMaster on September 20, 2022 at 7:47 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.