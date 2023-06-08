Mahr, Mary Patricia Age 90 formerly of Kendall

Mary Patricia (Sullivan) Mahr, 90 formerly of Kendall, passed away peacefully at Liberty Village in Tomah on June 4th, 2023.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kendall. Father Matthew Bowe will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.

The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Kendall is assisting the family.

Memorials can be made in Mary’s memory to a charity of your choosing.

Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

