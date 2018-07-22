Mahr, Larry J., age 62 of Kendall

Larry J. Mahr, 62 of Kendall, passed away Saturday, July 21, 2018 at Vernon Memorial Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 307 Spring Street, Kendall. Father John Peter will officiate. Larry will be laid to rest at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Kendall. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until time of services at the church. Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Kendall has been entrusted will assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

Source: WRJC.com

