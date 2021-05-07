Mahnke, Michael G. Age 75 of Friendship

Michael G. Mahnke, age 75, of Friendship, WI passed away Tuesday, May 04, 2021. Michael was born May 16, 1945 in Iola, WI to Gene and Bernice Mahnke. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Linda; his dog, Buddy; beloved daughter, Jennifer (Stuart) Engert; proud grandfather of Miranda Engert; brother of Joyce (Frank) Michniak, Robert (Jeanne) Mahnke, and Roy (late wife, Mary) Mahnke. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He worked many years at Northwestern Mutual before starting his own computer consulting company. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, hunting, playing guitar, RVing, and Harley riding. He will forever be remembered, loved, and missed. Memorial services will be 12 Noon on Monday, May 10, 2021 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, WI. Rev. John K. Stake will officiate. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to the time of service. Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







