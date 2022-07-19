Madison's most controversial project, Monona Terrace, turns 25
Proving Madison could “put two bricks together,” the city in 1997 built Monona Terrace, a design started by Frank Lloyd Wright. In 25 years, nearly 8.9 million visitors have seen it.
Tim Michels' campaign says mailer promoting nonexistent NRA endorsement was an 'error'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 19, 2022 at 2:20 AM
Scott Jones, NRA Wisconsin's state director, said the NRA Political Victory Fund has not made any endorsements in the Republican primary for governor.
Packers running back AJ Dillon takes a commercial break at Lambeau Field to surprise fans...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 18, 2022 at 11:04 PM
The Green Bay Packers running back was in uniform shooting a commercial at Lambeau Field when he surprised fans taking a tour of the stadium.
Roe v. Wade, Ron Johnson and guns: Takeaways from the Democratic U.S. Senate debate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 18, 2022 at 10:52 PM
Five candidates running for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate got their hour in the television spotlight Sunday night in a televised debate.
This Green Bay mural represents the 'past, present and future' of Oneida people. Here's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 18, 2022 at 9:23 PM
Mural on the historic downtown J.L. Jorgensen Building is the first Indigenous-based mural included in On Broadway, Inc.'s mural program.
Wisconsin governor election updates: Tim Michels' releases economic plan, wants to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 18, 2022 at 8:56 PM
Four Republican candidates are competing to challenge Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers in the 2022 Wisconsin governor's election. Here are the latest developments.
Fact check: Ron Johnson says 'Thanks to failed Dem policies, beer is 9.1% more expensive.'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 18, 2022 at 6:32 PM
GOP U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says "Thanks to failed Dem policies, beer is 9.1% more expensive."
Another judge rules Speaker Robin Vos violated public records law in 2020 election review
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 18, 2022 at 6:05 PM
The decision is another in a string of rulings and orders from judges that have criticized Vos and the leader of the election review, Michael Gableman
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul amassing a huge cash advantage over Republican rivals
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 18, 2022 at 6:05 PM
In the Republican field, Adam Jarchow has far outraised and outspent his main rival, Eric Toney, heading into the Aug. 9 primary.
Gas prices fall below $4 a gallon at some gas stations in Green Bay, Fox Cities,...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 18, 2022 at 5:41 PM
The state average this week is now $4.26 per gallon, down from $4.45 last week.
