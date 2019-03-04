Madison Water shuts well amid contamination concerns

Madison’s water utility shuts down a North Side well contaminated with toxic chemicals. An announcement from the water utility said it expects the well to come back on line this summer, after state public health officials determine potential health hazards of water contaminated with per-and poly-fluoroalkyls, known by the acronym PFAS. Madison looks to state […]

