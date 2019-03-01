Madison schools to improve response to racial incidents, says superintendent

The Madison School District is acknowledging a “failure” in the treatment of an eleven year-old middle school student last month. School officials and police are investigating an administrator accused of pushing the girl, and pulling her hair. Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham says they have to do better. “I think it is an accurate interpretation that something […]

