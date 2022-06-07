Madison School District proposes permanent ban on out-of-school suspension for elementary students
Board members expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of input sought by the administration regarding changes to the Behavior Education Plan
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Avoid Packerland Drive at Indian Hills Drive because of police activity, Green Bay police...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2022 at 1:00 PM
Police say the situation is contained but want traffic to avoid the area, Lt. Tom Buchanan said in a news release at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.
-
Top legislative Republicans face primary challengers rising from grievances over the 2020...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2022 at 12:02 PM
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Caucus Chairman Van Wanggaard face primary challengers.
-
Northeast Wisconsin is becoming more diverse, but the process of becoming inclusive will...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM
In a 2021 Brown County study, 56% of the respondents had a positive view of the growing diversity of cultures, whereas 12% had a negative view.
-
46th annual Bellin Run brings back in-person event after 2 years of virtual races; hybrid...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM
While the 2022 Bellin Run will be in-person, there is a virtual option for those concerned about COVID-19 or unable to make it to Green Bay on June 11.
-
Green Bay couple builds elaborate home brewery
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Neil and Whitney Froelich started working at commercial breweries after continuing to expand their home brewing operation.
-
Former Packers coaches, players benefit from hot housing market with quick sales, high...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Former Packers coach Ruvell Martin sold house in Ledgeview for more than he was asking in less than three months.
-
Thirteen people convicted of illegally taking whitefish from Menominee River; 11 from...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2022 at 1:43 AM
The violators tried to hide the vulnerable spawning fish from wardens and intentionally foul-hooked many of them, according to the DNR.
-
Here's what we know about the targeted killing of retired Wisconsin Judge John Roemer in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 6, 2022 at 11:24 PM
Authorities discovered former Juneau County Judge John Roemer dead and another man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the basement of the town of New Lisbon home.
-
Green Bay man pleads guilty in crash at Lombardi Avenue Kwik Trip that killed three...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 6, 2022 at 10:36 PM
The driver will be sentenced Aug. 8 for second-degree reckless homicide. His speed was recorded at 104 mph before the crash.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.