Madison Rastafarian church reopens

A controversial Rastafarian Church is once again open in Madison but is not distributing marijuana. The Lion of Judah House of Rastafari has reopened in downtown Madison. Founders Jesse Schworck and Dylan Bangert are accused of selling marijuana out of the church. Both men claim they were giving it away as part of the religion. […]

Source: WRN.com





