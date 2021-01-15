Madison police stepping up their presence in response to security concerns

Madison area law enforcement agencies are increasing their presence through next Wednesday, although they’ve not heard of any specific threats. “Because of the larger national intelligence picture, and out of an abundance of caution, we will continue to maintain an advanced staffing posture through Inauguration Day, and certainly we will reevaluate as things go,” interim […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.