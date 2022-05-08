Madison police investigating arson, threat at office of prominent anti-abortion group
The incident took place Sunday, a week after a draft U.S. Supreme Court decision showed a majority of justices plan to vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Be safe around Wisconsin’s dams, even small spillways
by Raymond Neupert on May 8, 2022 at 3:23 PM
Even small dams can be dangerous to boaters. That reminder from the DNR for Dam Safety Day. Uriah Monday with the DNR says small spillways are some of the most dangerous places. “Either people being unaware that, you know, water becomes more […]
With high fire risk across most of Wisconsin, DNR asks people to avoid outdoor burning
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 8, 2022 at 1:11 PM
Dry conditions, low humidity, warm temperatures and windy weather have combine to increase the risk of wildfires.
Bay Beach Amusement Park opens for 2022 season
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 8, 2022 at 2:55 AM
Bay Beach Amusement Park opened for its 2022 season on May 7, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
Data shows vaccinated U.S. citizens made up more than 40% of COVID-19 deaths during...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 7, 2022 at 8:05 PM
The nation is set to pass 1 million COVID-19 deaths in the coming days, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Tom Nelson calls on Bucks owners to repay public...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 7, 2022 at 1:35 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
Former Suring trustee, substitute teacher gets 25 years for sex with teen
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 6, 2022 at 10:34 PM
The now 18-year-old victim recounted in court how she was groomed and then assaulted over eight years.
'We will not wait for someone to rescue us': Wisconsin Indigenous advocates aim to stop...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 6, 2022 at 10:12 PM
There isn't 'time for political games and bureaucratic red tape' when it comes to the epidemic of violence against Indigenous people, advocates say.
Rally at Wisconsin Capitol calls for end to 'epidemic' of violence against Indigenous...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 6, 2022 at 10:07 PM
The demonstration raised awareness about high rates of violence faced by Indigenous people, especially women and girls.
