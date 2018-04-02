Madison police investigate first homicide of the year

Madison Police investigating the city’s first homicide of 2018 say the deaths of two men on the east side appear to be a murder-suicide.A distraught 61-year-old woman directed officers to the bedroom of a home at around 6:00 a.m., where they found the bodies of a 58-year-old man and 33-year-old man, both with gunshot wounds. […]

Source: WRN.com

