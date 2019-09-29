Madison police chief Mike Koval unexpectedly retires
Madison will be looking for a new police chief after a surprise announcement by Mike Koval. Chief Koval announced in his Sunday morning blog that he’d be stepping down from being the chief effective Monday morning and that it was an honor to serve Madison. Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway thanked Koval for his years of […]
Source: WRN.com
