Madison Police Chief Barnes calls Tuesday night shooting that killed a teen “cowardly”
Madison police chief Shon Barnes is calling a Tuesday night attack on a Madison apartment building that killed a teenage girl “cowardly”. Barnes showed off surveillance footage of a group of people shooting randomly at the building. “There are four people out, that makes five. You can see them going toward the apartment complex and […] Source: WRN.com
-
Madison Police Chief Barnes calls Tuesday night shooting that killed a teen “cowardly”
by Raymond Neupert on October 11, 2023 at 9:19 PM
Madison police chief Shon Barnes is calling a Tuesday night attack on a Madison apartment building that killed a teenage girl “cowardly”. Barnes showed off surveillance footage of a group of people shooting randomly at the building. […]
-
Chippewa County votes to continue investigating sheriff for misconduct
by Raymond Neupert on October 11, 2023 at 5:58 PM
Chippewa County made no action Tuesday night to remove Sheriff Travis Hakes from office. Sheriff Hakes is accused of misconduct in office, and he defended himself at a hearing. Supervisor Rob Teuteberg says the county needs to look into that […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 10/10
by WRJC WebMaster on October 11, 2023 at 4:49 PM
-
Royall Volleyball Wins SBC Championship Defeating Wonewoc-Center
by WRJC WebMaster on October 11, 2023 at 4:48 PM
-
UW System rebranding as Universities of Wisconsin
by Raymond Neupert on October 11, 2023 at 4:12 PM
The University of Wisconsin system will now be known as the Universities of Wisconsin. In announcing the news on Tuesday, UW System President Jay Rothman said he wants people to think differently about higher education in Wisconsin. “The idea […]
-
Wisconsin public school student test scores highest since pandemic
by WRN Contributor on October 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM
Students have reached their highest performance at Wisconsin public schools since the pandemic. New data released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction shows that standardized testing results for the last full school year had […]
-
Bill expands use of green warning lights on service vehicles
by Bob Hague on October 11, 2023 at 3:57 PM
More trucks in Wisconsin may be ‘going green’. You already see them on snowplows. Now a bill from Representative Calvin Callahan (R – Tomahawk) would allow green warning lights on utility, telecom, and cooperative vehicles. […]
-
Teske, Darren Douglas Herman Age 59 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on October 11, 2023 at 3:34 PM
-
SBC Volleyball Intro: #2 Royall at #7 Wonewoc-Center (Star Wars Theme)
by WRJC WebMaster on October 10, 2023 at 8:01 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.