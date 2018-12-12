Madison night club in jeopardy after weekend shooting

A Madison area nightclub is facing legal trouble following a weekend shooting. Madison alder David Ahrens says Visions is in jeopardy of losing its liquor license in the aftermath the shooting early Sunday that left four wounded. Ahrens says there’s been a long history with Visions involving battery and other serious incidents. He’s met with […]

Source: WRN.com





