Madison mayor Rhodes-Conway submits comments on F-35s at Truax

On the final day to submit comments on the proposed basing of F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway raised a broad set of issues ranging from the impact on communities of color to possible contamination the planes could bring. She addressed her letter to the National Guard Bureau in Maryland. The […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.