Madison Mayor calls for gun regulations after Highland Park shooter made trip to Madison on day of attack

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says gun violence needs to stop in America and elected officials need to act immediately. “Congress must pass common-sense gun safety laws to protect our communities,” Rhodes-Conway says common-sense gun regulation needs to be enacted to prevent violence like this. “We’re the only developed country that allows this mayhem to be part […] Source: WRN.com







