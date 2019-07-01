Madison mayor calls for gun control action in wake of Shake The Lake shooting
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway defends her statement in the immediate aftermath of Saturday night’s shooting at the city’s Shake The Lake fireworks show. “Because exactly then is when we need to be talking about the problem of guns,” the mayor said during a Monday press conference with Chief of Police Mike Koval. One person was […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Police logs: Caller reports broken windows8 hours ago
- Bipartisan bill would give tax break to volunteer emergency responders8 hours ago
- SONIC Restaurants Helps Support Mauston Teacher Projects8 hours ago
- Viola Man Injured in Accident Facing 2nd Offense OWI8 hours ago
- Wisconsin gun manufacturer shipped unmarked rifles, pistols to Australian arms dealer ille...9 hours ago
- 12 Artistic Cows Selected into Finals to Moooove on to Juneau County Fair9 hours ago
- Wisconsin Farmers Will Plant Less Corn, Soybeans in 201913 hours ago
- DATCP at Your Service During Farm Tech Days13 hours ago
- Four Students Awarded $10,000 Lutsey-Waseda Scholarships13 hours ago
- Chris Taylor – No, voucher schools have not raised property taxes by $1B14 hours ago
- Moustakas, Grandal and Hader added to all-star team18 hours ago
- Thames leads Brewers past Pirates19 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.