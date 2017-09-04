Madison man killed in fall at Devil’s Lake State Park identified

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says a Madison man died after falling from a bluff at Devil’s Lake State Park. The DNR says 27-year-old Macklin B.W. Nesst fell 50 feet Saturday evening, while climbing around on a rock feature known as “Devil’s Doorway” on the parks eastern bluff. Devils Lake Park Superintendent Steve Schmelzer […]

