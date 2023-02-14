Madison joins school districts piloting AP African American Studies course
Banned in Florida, the controversial course will expand next year from its current 60-school pilot program, using a revised curriculum.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
5 things to know as Lac du Flambeau road closure standoff enters week three, including...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 14, 2023 at 11:05 AM
Tribal officials first set up the roadblocks on four roads Jan. 31, stranding some 65 non-Native households.
-
Fish may carry higher levels of PFAS than drinking water. Here's what you should know...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM
PFAS can easily accumulate in fish because they spend their entire life in water.
-
Long-term care facilities are struggling to keep vulnerable residents on Medicaid across...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM
After a Green Bay-area retirement community announced it would be evicting residents on Medicaid, some say they are not the only one in the state.
-
4 people compete to be Green Bay mayor; Genrich seeks 2nd term. County official, two...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 14, 2023 at 10:58 AM
Genrich seeks a Green Bay "welcoming to all." Weininger promotes spending control. Boucher supports new projects. Juza would target homeless issue.
-
Cow Lick Ice Cream is Cedar Crest's new summer flavor, thanks to Kewaunee County 4-H...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 14, 2023 at 10:55 AM
Cow Lick, entered by the Pilsen Skylighters as part of an annual contest Cedar Crest holds for 4-H clubs, will be available in July at ice cream shops
-
Green Bay School Board approves $1.8M security system, district cites 'swatting' incident...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 14, 2023 at 2:12 AM
The district said a "swatting" incident showed a need for better crisis communication and that's why they want to purchase the system.
-
Honoring Peter Jerving: Fallen Milwaukee police officer remembered for his love as much...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 14, 2023 at 1:26 AM
Funeral services were held Monday for Peter Jerving, 37, who was fatally shot last week while trying to arrest a robbery suspect.
-
What we know about the flying object that was shot down over Lake Huron on Sunday
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 13, 2023 at 11:45 PM
Hours after Lake Michigan airspace was closed, Wisconsin-based fighter jets shot down a small object flying over Lake Huron. Here's what we know.
-
WRN interviews with Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates
by Bob Hague on February 13, 2023 at 11:28 PM
Wisconsin Radio Network interviewed each of the four candidates for Wisconsin Supreme Court who will appear on the ballot in the Spring Primary. While the Supreme Court is officially non-partisan, former Justice Daniel Kelly and Waukesha County […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.