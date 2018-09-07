Madison Ironman to run on Sunday, despite flooding

The Madison Ironman will go on this Sunday, despite historic flooding in the city. Organizers say flooded sidewalks and trails will force minor changes to the race’s 112 mile bike course, but everything else is good to go. The annual race is known as one of the best in the world. It combines a 2.4 […]

Source: WRN.com

