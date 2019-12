Madison East students find hidden cameras in hotel rooms

Minneapolis police are investigating discovery of tiny cameras in rooms occupied by students from Madison East High School who were in the Twin Cities for a conference. MMSD officials are confirming hidden cameras were found in the student’s hotel rooms during a field trip last weekend in Minneapolis. The district has put a staff member […]

