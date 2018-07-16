Madison:  Community Safety Intervention Team Deals With Gun Violence

Madison’s Community Safety Intervention team offers services connected to gun violence which reach beyond police work. The team was created last year. It helps families in danger to relocate, helps cover the expense of funerals and facilitates connections with available social services. Team members meet each week to discuss long-term strategies to reduce violence. The team was formed in response to increasing shooting cases starting two years ago.

Source: WRJC.com

