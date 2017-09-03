Madison Common Council asked to consider future of Confederate memorial in city-owned cemetery

The Madison Common Council will be asked to take up the future of a 1931 Confederate memorial from a city-owned cemetery, Mayor Paul Soglin said.

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.