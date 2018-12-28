Madison breaks 50 inch precipitation mark

A rainfall milestone for Madison. For only the second time in history, the city has eclipsed 50 inches of precipitation in a calendar year. In a typical year, southern Wisconsin receives just over 34 inches of rain. Madison’s all-time wettest year was in 1881 with just under 53 inches of rain. Following Thursday’s rainfall, Madison has […]

