Madison Bishop Morlino dies

Madison’s Catholic bishop has died. The Diocese of Madison announced this weekend that Bishop Robert Morlino died Saturday night after suffering a “cardiac event” during a series of medical tests. https://t.co/AV6z9sLWwe https://t.co/AV6z9sLWwe — Diocese of Madison (@MadisonDiocese) November 26, 2018 The Diocese had called for prayers from the faithful over the weekend, hoping for a […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.