Madison-based jets take down object over Lake Huron hours after airspace was closed over Lake Michigan
The US military has shot down an object over Lake Huron hours after airspace over Lake Michigan was closed, U.S. Representatives confirm.
-
-
City of Green Bay defends audio capabilities of security cameras after City Council...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 12, 2023 at 3:50 PM
Republican Sen. Andre Jacque was "stunned" that city officials installed microphones in security system; city says system is "lawful and commonplace."
-
2 arrested in Green Bay shooting that left one person dead, another injured
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 12, 2023 at 2:44 AM
A fatal shooting in Green Bay appeared to be an "isolated incident," according to police.
-
Mild weather adds to celebrations on opening day of sturgeon spearing season
by Oshkosh Northwestern on February 12, 2023 at 12:00 AM
With the sun shining and highs in the 40s, people across the Lake Winnebago System enjoyed opening day of the 2023 sturgeon spearing season.
-
Brett Favre files defamation lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee and Shad White
by Mississippi Clarion Ledger on February 11, 2023 at 6:03 PM
Former Southern Miss and NFL star Brett Favre filed defamation suits against sports commentators Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee and auditor Shad White.
-
MPS principal Keith Carrington died at Columbia St. Mary's last August. His widow...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 11, 2023 at 5:49 PM
When Tanzanique Carrington read the Journal Sentinel's coverage of problems at Columbia St. Mary's, questions about her husband's death returned.
-
Bureau of Health Services to investigate MPS principal's death after surgery at Columbia...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 11, 2023 at 5:44 PM
Tanzanique Carrington filed complaints with the Wisconsin Department of Health Service's Division of Quality Assurance, and the national accreditation agency for hospitals.
-
Wisconsin's Supreme Court race is expected to top $6 million in spending. And that's just...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 11, 2023 at 3:23 PM
Wisconsin's Supreme Court race is getting big money from outside groups leading to record spending in one of the hotly contested races in the country.
-
Local Prep Scores from Friday Night 2/10
by WRJC WebMaster on February 11, 2023 at 9:37 AM
